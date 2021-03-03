Live music is back in Louisiana with restrictions under Phase 3; music groups adjust to the changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music is back under Phase 3, even though there are still some hard notes and restrictions, local bands and musicians are ready to rock.
“So, we’ve been able to pivot quite a bit with the virtual model, but nothing beats going and hearing live music. To sit in the hall and you know have musicians in front of you, and just kind of blow your head off. It’s pretty impressive. So, we are excited to bring that experience,” says Eric Marshall who is the executive director of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra.
The Orchestra will take center stage and start hosting live indoor concert events this month. While shows are limited to 250 people inside, they will still live stream the event so everyone can enjoy.
“It’s been challenging for sure, not just for us, but for art organizations across the board to kind of keep things going,” adds Marshall.
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra says their next performance is happening later this month is already sold out for in person. Their next performance will be in April.
Outdoor events, like music festivals, will still have to operate with capacity at 50% while continuing social distancing measures. Folks with the Downtown Development District (DDD) say people can expect some events to come back into the spotlight later in the summer and early fall.
“So, 2021 and the summer is looking better especially with the vaccine rollout, and the state opening up. So, we are going to follow the governor’s and mayor’s guidelines, but we still do have to plan incase things pop up,” says Casey Tate who is a project development director of the DDD.
The DDD says they are bringing back Live After 5 for fall concerts. It may not be the same lime light musicians are used to, but they are willing to roll with the punches to bring back some fun to the Baton Rouge area.
