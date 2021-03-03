GAME NOTES: Vanderbilt vs. LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers will look to rebound against Vanderbilt on Tuesday, Mar. 2 in their last home game of the regular season.
The Tigers (14-8, 9-6 SEC) are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season after dropping their last two games including a second half meltdown to No. 12 Arkansas. A win against the Commodores will all, but lock up a Top 4 seed in the Southeastern Conference tournament if all 13 games scheduled this week are played.
LSU and Vanderbilt will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. The Commodores (7-13, 3-11 SEC) won Saturday, Feb. 27 against Ole Miss without two of their star players Scottie Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu. Pippen is second in the SEC in scoring behind Cam Thomas.
