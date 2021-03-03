FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to the day, warmer weather returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A chilly morning start gives way to a somewhat warmer afternoon compliments of returning sunshine. Highs will top out in the low 60s, while still below normal, it will feel much better than the 40s we were stuck in for most of the day on Tuesday.
Thursday morning will deliver one more chilly start in the upper 30s to low 40s before temperatures moderate just a bit to end the week. Highs will climb to around 70° on Thursday under mainly sunny skies.
Scattered rains quickly return to the forecast on Friday with a quick-moving storm system.
No severe weather is expected and rain amounts should be modest. The best news is that the rains will likely exit by daybreak on Saturday, leaving the majority of our weekend dry and pleasant.
Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of sunshine making for a nice first weekend of March.
Looking ahead, temperatures will trend warmer into next week with rain chances returning to the forecast.
