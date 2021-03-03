EBR bars can now open at 50% capacity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to Mayor-President Broome’s Office, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control says East Baton Rouge Parish meets the minimum requirement to move forward with increasing indoor bar occupancy capacity to 50%, subject to all other guidelines, this according to Mark Armstrong, Chief Communications Officer for East Baton Rouge Parish.
The announcement was made on Wed. March 3.
Governor Edwards announced yesterday that Louisiana would move into Phase 3 today. Under this phase, all bars are allowed to reopen for indoor service but occupancy is limited to 25% or less subject to all other guidelines. Parishes with two consecutive weeks of 5% or less positivity rate may increase bar occupancy to 50%.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health website statistical information regarding Covid test positivity rates:
According to Governor Edwards’ new executive order, capacity inside bars can’t exceed 250 people.
Alcohol sales still must end at 11 p.m. and no one younger than 21 years old can enter a bar.
Patrons must wear a mask except when consuming food or drink, and they must be served at socially distanced tables.
“At this time, it is our plan to follow along with the existing Phase 3 announcement. I will though, continue to strongly monitor the data and the numbers of East Baton Rouge Parish. And at any time I feel, or deem it is necessary to make adjustments, I will make those adjustments,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in a WAFB interview on Wednesday.
