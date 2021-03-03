Crawfish fundraiser benefitting SU, SULab esports teams

Crawfish fundraiser benefitting SU, SULab esports teams
SU Lab and SUBR hosting a crawfish boil fundraiser (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | March 2, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 8:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two things are certain about Louisianans.

  1. They love boiled crawfish
  2. They love hometown champions

On Thurs., April 1, the two worlds will collide on Southern University’s Lab School campus.

The Southern University and SU Lab esports teams will be hosting a crawfish boil fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For $21 you get four pounds of mudbugs, potatoes and corn. Tickets go on sale soon.

The funds will go directly to programs that have helped secure thousands of dollars in scholarships for student-athlete gamers.

More: ‘Hard work pays off:’ SU gamer snags two first-place finishes, $2k in scholarships

You may even see national champion, Troy Murphy, in attendance.

Southern Lab's 8th-grade gaming sensation, Troy Murphy, with esports director Chris Turner, showing off their championship rings.
Southern Lab's 8th-grade gaming sensation, Troy Murphy, with esports director Chris Turner, showing off their championship rings. (Source: SU Lab)

The lab school debuted a first-of-its-kind media room earlier this year to try and house the collective talent.

More: SU gamer vying for $50k in scholarships in HBCU celebrity NBA2K tournament

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.