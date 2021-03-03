2 boys missing from Ponchatoula found safe in Florida; authorities still searching for suspect

TANGIPAHOA PARISH (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office say two boys who went missing from Ponchatoula, La. on Tuesday, March 2 have been found safe by authorities in Florida.
However, the suspect accused of abducting them is still wanted by law enforcement, deputies say.
An Ambert Alert was issued for the two children early Wednesday, March 3.
Deputies say the father of the two boys left his two children in his car momentarily Tuesday afternoon while he went to retrieve a tool from the shed located in the back of his home in the 41000 block of River Road.
Authorities say the boys’ biological mother showed up at the house, got in the car, and drove to Florida with the two children in the car.
The car was located in Florida with the children still inside, investigators say. The boys were placed into protective custody.
Deputies say the boy’s mother, Shawntel Heck, 38, fled on foot and is wanted.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.