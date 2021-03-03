Bar owners look forward to lessened restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It didn’t take long today for the word to get out that Louisiana was moving into phase 3.
“I’m excited to go back out, it’s been a while. I miss the times before covid when all my friends and I would just go out wherever we wanted at any time. I don’t know I’m excited to go out and meet new people to”, said Gabe Larre who’s a student at LSU.
And local bar owners were quick to say at that at this point, they’ll take what they can get and that it can only get better from here.
“Now we’re excited, we’ll definitely consider this a step in the right direction. They obviously emphasized the structure that needs to be in place with the ensuring customers wear masks and making sure people stay distant which I think is going to be challenging Since we’ve been in this thing for a year now and people are getting tired of it”, said Jordan Piazza who owns Uncle Earls Bar on Perkins Road.
Under the modified phase bars will be able to open at 25% capacity and live music will be allowed indoors as well. However, all alcohol sales must end at 11:00 pm.
“Right now, with the closing at 11 makes it difficult because you know the bulk of our business would come after you know around dinner time at 10 or 11. And so, closing at 11 is obviously a different scene for us”, Piazza explained.
Jordan Piazza says he’s grateful that we haven’t taken a step back, but that he hopes the next step forward will come even quicker.
“You know our staff is glad to be able to get back to work so we’re looking forward to that and excited and hope that the step in the right direction continues a little quicker than it has been so we can get wide open like our neighboring states”, said Piazza.
And now that Texas and other neighboring states are back to 100% normal, bar owners here at home are getting frustrated.
“It is a little disheartening to see that it’s not like even corona exists there, over the Christmas break and New Year’s Eve we were at the Florida-Bama bar and I was the only one with a mask there and it was almost like what is corona”, said Bogie’s owner Tyler Lourens.
Tyler Lourens tells me as long as Bogies is in Louisiana, he and his staff will obey the rules and follow them but that they are definitely looking forward to the days ahead. And now that college students have been made aware, you can almost guarantee you know what their weekend plans are looking like.
“For sure there is no way I’m not going out this weekend. I didn’t even know it was like a thing but whenever you told me that like brightened my day exponentially”, said LSU student Jase Galbreth.
