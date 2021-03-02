Two shot at counseling office off Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were reported shot just after 2 p.m. at a counseling office off Picardy Avenue near Essen Tuesday afternoon.
The male, the suspected shooter, is dead. The female was not seriously wounded and is expected to survive. Deputies say the male shot the female before shooting himself.
The office is located next to an optometrist’s office.
A law enforcement source said the shooting appeared to be a domestic situation involving a estranged husband and his wife. The two had just visited a counselor in the building, the source said.
The office is located in the 7900 block of Picardy Avenue.
Multiple police units are on the scene.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.