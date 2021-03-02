Southern’s Jordan Lewis and Cesar Barajas named SWAC Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The saying, “offense sells tickets and defense wins championships,” might be oversimplified but some of that was definitely on display in Southern football’s season opener.
Preseason All-SWAC quarterback Ladarius Skelton showed off a highlight reel of scrambling away from pressure to pick up 72 yards on 10 rushes.
But the SWAC Players of the Week in Southern’s 24-21 win at Alabama State come from the kicking game and the defense.
Defensive end Jordan Lewis continued his assault on enemy quarterbacks with four sacks and five tackles for loss in the junior’s season debut to take home SWAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
“Jordan Lewis is as good as they come, man,” said head coach Dawson Odums. “He’s ... him and Jalen Ivy give us a chance on the defense to be really, really good.”
And, of course, it was senior and fellow Floridian, Ceasar Barajas, who claimed SWAC special teams honors after coming through with the game-winning 41-yard field in the fourth quarter.
Barajas also averaged 46 yards per punt on four attempts, including a 52-yarder and three inside ASU’s 20-yard line.
