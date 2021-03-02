Six power companies announce plan to add electric vehicle fast chargers to connect Atlantic Coast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, Central Plains destinations

This represents an unprecedented effort to offer EV drivers convenient charging options across different company service territories and allow EV travel without interruption. The Edison Electric Institute estimates 18 million EVs will be on U.S. roads by 2030. While many drivers recognize the benefits of driving an EV, such as the ease of low-cost home charging, some are concerned with the availability of charging stations during long road trips. With efforts like the Electric Highway Coalition, electric companies are demonstrating to customers that EVs are a smart choice for driving around town as well as traveling long distances.