Prosecutors run out of time to revoke second probation of LSU WR Drake Davis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors wanted a judge to put former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis in jail for a 2019 guilty plea after he pled guilty to similar charges last year.
Both cases involve women and violence against them.
However, COVID restrictions and delays stopped them from getting a hearing to revoke that probation and now time has run out, according to prosecutors.
RELATED STORIES:
- Attorney files motion for Drake Davis’ probation to be revoked
- Former LSU WR Drake Davis charged with porn involving juveniles
- Suspended LSU WR Drake Davis in jail with no bond after new battery accusations
- Judge orders suspended LSU WR Drake Davis to have curfew, must follow other rules
- Ex-girlfriend of LSU’s Drake Davis changes statement regarding domestic violence incident
Davis, 24, is still on probation in the second case.
These latest details have surfaced as a wide-ranging report on sexual misconduct complaints at LSU is set to come out days from now.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.