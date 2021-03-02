LSU PG Khayla Pointer earns All-SEC First Team, All-Defensive Team honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU guard Khayla Pointer was named to the All-SEC Women’s Basketball First Team on Tuesday, March 2. The senior from Marietta, Ga., was also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.
It is the second season in a row that Pointer has earned All-SEC honors after being named to the Second Team in 2020. It is her first time on the All-Defensive Team.
Pointer leads LSU with 16.6 points and 4.2 assists per game and 47 steals. One of two LSU players to start all 20 games this season, she has been the ironwoman of the team averaging 36.5 minutes per game, tops in the SEC.
She is shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three-point range. Pointer earned her 1,000th career point on December 20 against Loyola Marymount and dished out her 400th career assist versus Georgia on January 28.
