LSU batters attacking the ball, resulting in string of home runs

“I think that we’ve just taken on more of an animal instinct, you know; you’re on the attack,” said Smith. “When you see the great white shark on the Discovery Channel going to get its dinner, it’s not sitting there thinking, ‘Well, hey, is that seal going to be swimming right or left?’ It’s just going to get the seal. And it’s staying on the attack. You know, it’s an image and a graphic we like to use with our players all the time. ‘Hey, when the tiger’s in the jungle hunting, it’s not calculating anything. It’s just going for the attack.’”