Louisiana will move to Phase 3 beginning March 3; mask mandate to remain in effect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana will move into a modified version of Phase 3 of reopening the economy beginning Wednesday, March 3, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced during a news conference Tuesday, March 2.
Gov. Edwards says his new executive order for Phase 3 will remain in effect until March 31.
Under Phase 3, businesses such as restaurants and malls can operate at 75% capacity. Gyms can operate at 50% capacity. Bars in all parishes of the state can operate at 25% capacity and at 50% capacity in parishes with coronavirus positivity rates below 5%.
Religious services do not have capacity limits by attendees must follow the statewide mask mandate.
Gatherings at indoor event halls are limited to 50% capacity or up to 250 people.
Gov. Edwards also received his second dose of the Pfizer-manufactured coronavirus vaccine late Tuesday. He received his first dose of the vaccine on Feb. 9.
