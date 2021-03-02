HS HOOPS PLAYOFFS: Boys’ Regionals and Girls’ Semifinals

By WAFB Staff | March 1, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 10:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some boys’ high school basketball teams in Louisiana are now just a game away from the “Marsh Madness” Tournament but the girls’ squads are already there and looking to hoist a state championship trophy soon.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 3A (Regionals)

  • Northwest 64, South Beauregard 48

Class 1A (Regionals)

  • Lena Northwood 72, Homer 62
  • Merryville 80, Delhi 77
  • North Central 94, Sicily Island 25

Class C (Regionals)

  • Calvin 76, Epps 71
  • Pleasant Hill 72, Starks 47

Division I (Regionals)

  • Jesuit 58, Rummel 29

Division II (Regionals)

  • St. Louis 68, Thomas Jefferson 40

Division IV (Regionals)

  • Hamilton Christian Academy 67, Vermilion Catholic 54

____________________

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 2A (Semifinals)

  • Doyle 65, Avoyelles Charter 61
  • Lake Arthur 71, Amite 57

Class B (Semifinals)

  • Fairview 61, Florien 45
  • Hathaway 46, Bell City 34

Division IV (Semifinals)

  • Highland Baptist 45, Cedar Creek 39
  • Ouachita Christian 64, St. Martin’s 32

Division V (Semifinals)

  • Claiborne Christian 42, Family Community 31
  • UA of Cenla 65, St. Joseph 28

