HS HOOPS PLAYOFFS: Boys’ Regionals and Girls’ Semifinals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some boys’ high school basketball teams in Louisiana are now just a game away from the “Marsh Madness” Tournament but the girls’ squads are already there and looking to hoist a state championship trophy soon.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
- Northwest 64, South Beauregard 48
- Lena Northwood 72, Homer 62
- Merryville 80, Delhi 77
- North Central 94, Sicily Island 25
- Calvin 76, Epps 71
- Pleasant Hill 72, Starks 47
- Jesuit 58, Rummel 29
- St. Louis 68, Thomas Jefferson 40
- Hamilton Christian Academy 67, Vermilion Catholic 54
____________________
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
- Doyle 65, Avoyelles Charter 61
- Lake Arthur 71, Amite 57
- Fairview 61, Florien 45
- Hathaway 46, Bell City 34
- Highland Baptist 45, Cedar Creek 39
- Ouachita Christian 64, St. Martin’s 32
- Claiborne Christian 42, Family Community 31
- UA of Cenla 65, St. Joseph 28
