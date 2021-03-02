Former West Feliciana Parish sheriff’s deputy arrested on 50 counts of possessing child pornography

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A now-former West Feliciana Parish sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for internet crimes against children, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.
William Herrin, 60, of St. Francisville, has been arrested and charged with 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (possession), Landry says.
The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office.
“Child pornography is a heinous crime that inflicts lifelong damage to the victims,” said Attorney General Landry. “My office and I are committed to investigating and arresting those who exploit our children, no matter their professions or positions.”
Herning has been booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center.
“I would like to thank [West Feliciana Parish] Sheriff [Brian] Spillman and his office for their help and cooperation,” added Attorney General Landry. “I remain grateful for my Cyber Crime Unit and our law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to find and arrest the criminals producing, distributing, and possessing sexual abuse images and videos of children.”
