Former LSU coach joins the Cleveland Browns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Cleveland Browns already feature five former LSU Tigers on their roster that include stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Now the Browns have hired a former LSU coach to their staff to become their offensive quality control coach
John Decoster will get his first coaching gig in the NFL with the Browns, after spending last season with Old Dominion as the tight ends coach although the team did not play a game due to COVID-19.
Before that Decoster spent three seasons with the Tigers as the tight ends coach under then offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger from 2018-2019. Decoster was also a former offensive line assistant for the Tigers.
Decoster played college football at Louisiana-Lafayette and was a graduate assistant working with the offensive line at the University of Nevada where he helped coach Joel Bitonio, who became a three-time All-Pro with the Browns and was a second round draft pick.
