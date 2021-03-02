FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy and cold start to your day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Widespread rain will continue to impact the area through the morning hours and could be locally heavy at times. Temperatures will barely budge through the day, hovering in the low 50s for most, or nearly 30 degrees cooler than Monday’s highs.
The good news is that the rains should end from west-to-east during the afternoon hours.
In the wake of today’s rains, skies will clear on Wednesday, but highs will only reach the low 60s after a morning start in the low 40s. Thursday will deliver another somewhat chilly morning start before we see a modest rebound in our temperatures for the end of the week and into the weekend that should bring them closer to normal.
Another storm system sliding across the Deep South will bring a return of good rain chances on Friday.
The rains should end before dawn on Saturday, leaving us with a nice weekend and good weather for the Southern Jags’ only home football game of the season.
Temperatures will trend warmer as we head into next week.
