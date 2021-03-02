Fewer Catholics may choose not to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because stem cells from abortions were used

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic leaders in Louisiana are challenging parishioners to make a “moral evaluation” before getting the latest coronavirus vaccine.
Most practicing Catholics are anti-abortion, but the Church says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was created using stem cells from abortions procured more than 30 years ago. Some Catholics are debating whether they will get the newest vaccine.
“Well, COVID can kill you, and so it’s best just like they have been saying in the news to base your decisions on science, but as well as your Catholic beliefs,” says Evelyn Richard who goes to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church.
Another parishioner from Our Lady of Mercy added, “I still don’t know if I would get it, I hope that I don’t have to make that choice that perhaps I will have the opportunity to get one of the others. "
Bishop Michael Duca from the Baton Rouge Diocese released a statement that reads, “If for any reasonable circumstance you are only able to receive the vaccine from Johnson and Johnson, you should feel free to do so for your safety and for the common good.”
Bishop Duca and New Orleans Archbishop fully support the two other vaccines and encourage Catholics to get their vaccines when they are eligible.
Governor John Bel Edwards says he supports the reasoning, but he also hopes people will get the first vaccine made available to them.
“So, you do have to weigh this with the common good of ending a pandemic, you know, there’s an imperative to do this. The fastest way to do this is to employ all the vaccines and have the uptake those vaccines be as great as possible.”
The governor also said people will not be able to drive up to a vaccination site and request which vaccine they want. Instead, people will know which vaccine they’re getting when they make their appointment.
Recently, other churches came out and said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is morally questionable. U.S. Bishop Chairmen Kevin Rhoades released a statement along with the same regarding the newest vaccine. However, he also added, “being vaccinated can be an act of charity that serves the common good.”
