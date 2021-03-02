Coq Au Vin

Cut hen into 8 serving pieces. In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, heat bacon fat over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt, pepper and hot sauce. Dust meat with flour and shake off excess. Brown chicken pieces on both sides, remove and set aside. Sauté onions, celery, garlic and pearl onions in Dutch oven 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Return chicken to pot. Add Cabernet and chicken stock. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Stir in mushrooms, peas, thyme, oregano and bay leaf. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Cover and braise 1 hour or until tender. Remove any fat that may rise to surface during cooking process. Remove and discard bay leaf before serving.