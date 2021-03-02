Coq Au Vin

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This classical chicken stew is always made with a large baking hen or rooster. The increased cooking time ensures that the flavors of the meat, vegetables and wine will fully infuse. Should you choose to use a spring chicken, cooking times will differ, and the flavors may not develop as well.
Prep Time: 1½ Hours
Yields: 6–8 Servings
Ingredients:
1 large baking hen
½ cup bacon fat
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
½ cup flour
1 cup diced onions
1 cup diced celery
¼ cup minced garlic
1 cup pearl onions
1 cup Cabernet
2 cups chicken stock
20 button mushrooms
1 cup fresh green peas
1 tsp chopped thyme
1 tsp chopped oregano
1 bay leaf
Method:
Cut hen into 8 serving pieces. In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, heat bacon fat over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt, pepper and hot sauce. Dust meat with flour and shake off excess. Brown chicken pieces on both sides, remove and set aside. Sauté onions, celery, garlic and pearl onions in Dutch oven 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Return chicken to pot. Add Cabernet and chicken stock. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Stir in mushrooms, peas, thyme, oregano and bay leaf. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Cover and braise 1 hour or until tender. Remove any fat that may rise to surface during cooking process. Remove and discard bay leaf before serving.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.