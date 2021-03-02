BRPD reassigns 4 narcotics officers amid ongoing probe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four high-ranking detectives have been pulled out of the Baton Rouge Police Department’s narcotics division and reassigned, The Advocate newspaper reports.
The reassignments come as two officers who worked in that same division were arrested in the past month.
The four supervisors who were reassigned to uniform patrol include Sgt. Drew White, Lt. Jeff Pittman, Sgt. Shane Mouch and Sgt. Seth Sinclair, the newspaper reported.
A source within the department confirmed the names of those transferred when contacted by WAFB-TV Tuesday afternoon. The source said the four men who were transferred have not been accused of any wrongdoing.
The Advocate newspaper first reported the story early Tuesday afternoon.
Last month, another member of the 12-person department, Cpl. Jeremiah Ardoin, was arrested for allegedly purchasing stolen electronics. The Advocate reported that Ardoin tipped off investigators that another person in the narcotics division should be investigated.
That tip led to the arrest of Cpl. Jason Acree, who was is accused of stealing drugs that were seized as evidence.
