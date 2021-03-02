Braised shrimp and sausage stuffed pork chops

Have your butcher cut a pocket into center of chop, where stuffing will eventually be placed. Season pork chops inside and out using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a cast iron skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sauté onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add shrimp and green onions. Sauté 2–3 minutes or until shrimp are pink and curled. Transfer mixture and spread onto cookie sheet to allow to cool to room temperature. Remove casing from sausage. In a medium mixing bowl, place sausage and cooled seafood mixture. Blend well and sprinkle in bread crumbs. Mix to combine and season lightly with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. NOTE: Remember that the sausage is already seasoned. Place an equal amount of stuffing in each pork chop and secure opening with a toothpick to keep it closed while cooking. In a cast iron skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Brown pork chops well on both sides then add chicken stock. Bring stock to a rolling boil, cover, remove from heat and place in preheated oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until cooked through.