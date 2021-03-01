29-year-old killed in shooting on Prescott Road, shooter in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a 29-year-old in the 5000 block of Prescott Road on Sunday, February 28.
According to detectives, the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. and they believe Artrell Conner, 29, was shot after pulling a gun and pointing it at an individual.
Conner died at the scene.
The shooter was taken into custody and released pending further investigation.
Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
