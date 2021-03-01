Ole Miss splits double-header with UCF

Baker took care of the first two batters in the seventh inning before the Knights started to pour it on. Rathbone reached after being hit by pitch, followed by a single by Crouch. McCabe then doubled down the left field line to score Rathbone and extend UCF’s lead to 5-1. Johnson came out of the bullpen for Baker and gave up a single that scored two and made it a 7-1 ballgame. The bases were later loaded after a walk and HBP, bringing in Cody Adcock out of the bullpen. A fly out got Ole Miss out of the inning with no further damage. Harris hit a one-out single, but the inning ended with a double play.