LSU’s Aliyah Andrews named SEC Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - After leading the LSU softball team in batting average last week, senior outfielder Aliyah Andrews has been named SEC Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Andrews, who was all over the outfield making catches last week, was featured on Sportscenter on back-to-back nights for her diving catches.
She recorded one against Oklahoma State Friday night that became ESPN’s No. 8 play on Top 10 Plays.
The next night Andrews was featured with two more catches against ULL on Saturday.
