LSU Football focusing on in-state talent for 2022 class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana always producers some of the top prep football talent in the country. This coming year, it’s no different, and actually could be the best ever. Nineteen kids from “The Boot” hold offers from the LSU Tigers.
“Yeah as long as I’ve been around this, this certainly has to be in the conversation, if not the class that you look at strength and depth of the prospects in the state. That’s the reason you see so many LSU offers right now in-state compared to the last couple of years where they’ve spent more time out of state with how those classes broke down. You know, no one is really happy come rankings time except for the No. 1 prospects, and you’re going to deal with that that a lot more this year. Because you’re going to have guys in Louisiana who would be top 20 prospects in a lot of years, but are now down to 40 or 50. Because there’s that much talent in 2022,” said Rivals recruiting writer Jerit Roser.
One of the jewels in the 2022 class, 5-star quarterback Walker Howard. The state champion QB out of St. Thomas More is committed to the Tigers.
“He came into this past season with so much expectation around him, despite never having started for that varsity team at STM. Comes through, has a phenomenal year start to finish. There was no question from the beginning of the year that all of that hype was well earned, well deserved,” said Roser.
Seven of LSU’s 10 commitments are from the state of Louisiana. The class is ranked No. 2 in the country, right behind Ohio State.
