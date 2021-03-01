LSU drops to No. 3 in Week 8 rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - The LSU gymnastics team is third in the first week of National Qualifying Score (NQS) rankings, according to Road To Nationals.
The Tigers own an NQS of 197.550 this season, which is second behind Florida (197.944) and Oklahoma (197.738). LSU’s NQS ranking is an average of the top two home scores of 198.050 and 197.200 and away scores of 197.550 and 197.325.
As a team, LSU ranks second in the nation on bars, third on vault, fourth on beam, and sixth on floor. LSU is one of just two teams in the country to score a 49.600 or higher on vault. The Tigers did it against Kentucky, which marked the fourth-highest vault score in school history.
