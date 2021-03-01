IBM, BRCC partner to offer free high-tech training

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Through a partnership with tech-giant IBM, Baton Rouge Community College will offer free training in emerging technology that could help some workers land better-paying jobs.
The coursework is open to anyone and aims to help Baton Rouge residents boost their resumes, as more companies require technologically-diverse skillsets.
“The tech sector in Baton Rouge is one of our fastest-growing areas,” said Baton Rouge Area Chamber vice president Liz Smith. “It’s an economic driver and that growth has only gone up during the pandemic, which means there are jobs in that sector.”
Rather than pass out degrees, the community college will award credentials that demonstrate their recipient is capable of accomplishing certain tasks. The credentials are ‘stackable,’ meaning there are credentials for each level of proficiency in technological skills.
Community leaders say these credentials will make certain workers more appealing to employers. The mayor’s office backed the platform as a potential way to get the remaining 12,000 Baton Rouge-area residents who lost their jobs during the pandemic working again.
“They’re not only getting themselves ready for those jobs, but they’re practicing the new way of doing business. This solution is so innovative and it is made for the modern workforce,” Smith added.
IBM offers more than 7,000 classes to earn credentials in new technology.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.