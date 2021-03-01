FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances return, cold front moves in later in the day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Keep an umbrella handy today with showers and a few thunderstorms likely as a cold front moves into the region from the north.
High temperatures will occur near or shortly after lunchtime in the mid 70s, with readings then falling into the 60s during the afternoon as the cold front drops to our south.
A potential lull in the rains this evening won’t last for long as a wave of low pressure develops along the front and moves eastward along our coastline. Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms will return to the area overnight, even as temperatures continue to trend cooler.
The rains will be fairly steady into at least early afternoon Tuesday before finally tapering off. The other big story will be the change in our temperatures as highs likely fail to get out of the 50s on Tuesday!
Temperatures will remain on the cool side for Wednesday before we rebound to near-normal levels by the end of the week. A small rain chance may return to the area from Friday into early Saturday in association with a weak cold front.
