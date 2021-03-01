6 crime scenes, 3 fatalities, 1 day: BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime scene tape is scattered across the city limits of Baton Rouge after a violent night that resulted in three deaths.
Sunday, March 1, started at 7:45 a.m. for the Baton Rouge Police Department with the gruesome discovery of a man’s body in a dumpster.
Bard Avenue is located off N. Sherwood Forest Drive not too far from Belaire High School.
Little information has been released and the coroner is listing the man as John Doe. An autopsy is scheduled.
The next scene involved two locations. Just before 5 p.m., seven miles from where the body was found, shots were fired in the 2300 block of Jefferson Ave.
The victim got away in a vehicle and was later transported to the hospital from a different location. The person was taken to the hospital. No additional information was provided.
A couple hours later, Keldrick Love, 23 was shot to death on S. 12 Street.
Witnesses in the area say nearly a dozen gunshots were heard at roughly 7:15 p.m. Love was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was across the street from a car that was left in park, with its headlights on and the engine running.
Just over 5 miles separate this fatality from another located in the 5000 block of Prescott Rd. Artrell Conner, 29, was shot after he allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at someone else.
The shooter was released from custody after questioning.
The final incident of the night happened on Chippewa Street. A woman was reportedly stabbed in the chest shortly before 11 p.m.
Details regarding her condition is not known.
There was at least one additional shooting incident that happened within city limits, but officials say no one was injured.
At this time investigators do not know if any of the incidents are connected.
All of these cases remain under investigation. If you know anything that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP)
