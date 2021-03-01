BREC announces registration dates for 2021 summer camps

This year, East Baton Rouge Parish residents can apply for scholarship opportunities online with a 50% payment of total session fees. BREC will provide limited scholarship assistance using a sliding scale model based closely on the 2020 State of Louisiana Poverty Guidelines. This excludes camp sessions at the Baton Rouge Zoo, Golf and Tennis. BREC requires all households to pay at least 50% of their summer camp fee session if they plan to attend at the time of requesting a scholarship application. Scholarships are available on a first come, first serve basis until funds are no longer available. If you or a business you know would like to donate funds to help send a kid to camp, please contact the BREC Foundation at 225-226-7381 or info@brecfoundation.org.