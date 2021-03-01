Anthony Templet offered plea deal in homicide case against him

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anthony Templet has pleaded no contest to negligent homicide for the death of his father, Burt Templet, in 2019.
In exchange, he will serve five years of supervised probation with credit for time served.
Templet’s family says the teen acted in self-defense and was subject to regular abuse for years by his father.
RELATED STORIES:
He does not face any prison time if he abides by the terms of his probation.
As a condition of his probation, he must earn his GED, agree to counseling, and hold either a full-time job or be enrolled in school full-time.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.