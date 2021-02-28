Sam Houston outscores SLU, 43-38, in wild spring 2021 opener

However, SLU answered to close out the third quarter. Kelley found Turner from 11 yards out to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive and trim the Bearkat advantage to 34-31 heading into the final period. Sam Houston answered on the ensuing drive, as Schmid connected with Ezzard for a 30-yard touchdown and a 40-31 lead with 14:05 left in the contest. The two teams traded punts before Southeastern moved closer. Kelley connected with Turner from 10 yards out to cut the Bearkat advantage to 40-58 with 8:21 left on the clock.