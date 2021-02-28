No. 11 LSU sweeps final night of LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - The LSU softball team secured two wins Saturday night in Tiger Park to close out the LSU Invitational.
The Tigers defeated No. 9 Louisiana-Lafayette, 3-2, and Buffalo, 7-1.
The Tigers improved to 10-5 on the season, while the Cajuns fell to 9-1 and the Bulls moved to 0-8.
The Tigers are set to square up in a midweek match up against Southern Miss on Tuesday, March 2, at 6 p.m. The game will stream on SEC Network+ and will be available via live stats.
