No. 11 LSU sweeps final night of LSU Invitational
By Lacey Dodson | LSU Athletics | February 28, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 10:41 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - The LSU softball team secured two wins Saturday night in Tiger Park to close out the LSU Invitational.

The Tigers defeated No. 9 Louisiana-Lafayette, 3-2, and Buffalo, 7-1.

The Tigers improved to 10-5 on the season, while the Cajuns fell to 9-1 and the Bulls moved to 0-8.

The Tigers are set to square up in a midweek match up against Southern Miss on Tuesday, March 2, at 6 p.m. The game will stream on SEC Network+ and will be available via live stats.

