No. 9 Colonels shut out Lamar in Southland opener, 55-0

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The No. 9 Nicholls State University football team posted a 600-yard day on offense, while the defense kept Lamar University off of the scoreboard as the Colonels steam rolled past the Cardinals, 55-0, Saturday evening at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium.
With the win, Nicholls improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Southland play. It was also the fifth consecutive win against Lamar, which played in its first game of the spring. The Colonels scored touchdowns on their first eight drives to build the 55-0 lead midway through the third quarter.
Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. accounted for six of the scores – three rushing and three passing – to tie a single-game program record for touchdowns responsible for. He carved up the LU defense by completing 16 of 21 passes for 232 yards while rushing for 108 yards on 10 carries.
As impressive as the offense was, the defense held the Cardinals to 91 yards of total offense and just six first downs. It was the first shutout for the Colonels since the 44-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana to close out the 2018 regular season.
Like in last week’s win over Lincoln, Nicholls scored 13 points in the first quarter to take command early. Scott sliced through the defense for a 33-yard touchdown scamper, then found K.J. Franklin in the endzone for a 23-yard score.
Early in the second quarter, Troy Hurst scored on a 28-yard pass from Scott to cap a 10-play, 85-yard drive for a 20-0 lead.
Running back Julien Gums followed with a 2-yard touchdown run, then right before the break, Scott rushed in from seven yards out for his second TD on the ground.
Lamar went three-and-out to start the third quarter, and the Colonels countered with another Scott touchdown pass. He was able to evade pressure on the play, hit Dontaze Costly 20 yards downfield, and Costly took care of the rest by finishing off the play for a 45-yard touchdown catch.
On the Colonels’ next possession, Scott added a 5-yard touchdown to push to lead to 48-0. He left the game on the following drive and John Carrinton III polished it off with his first career touchdown run, scoring from four yards out which were the final points of the day.
In eight quarters this season, the Colonel defense has not allowed a touchdown. The squad was led by freshman Hayden Shaheen with seven tackles, 2.0 for loss, and one forced fumble. Ty’Ree Evans had five stops in his debut and picked up a sack. Freshman Pig Cage added three more tackles for loss, giving him seven on the season.
Other offensive leaders included Gums with 10 carries for 53 yards, Collin Guggenheim with 65 yards on six carries, and Franklin paced the receivers with 65 yards on five receptions.
The 55-point margin of victory was the second largest for the Colonels in Southland play. Nicholls defeated Northwestern State, 58-0, in 2007.
Up next, Nicholls will play its first road game of the spring, taking on rival Northwestern State on Saturday, March 6.
