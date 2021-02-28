2021 Miss LSU-USA Pageant

The Miss LSU Pageant is designed to be a positive experience for all participants, and it serves to help contestants sharpen their skills in health, fitness, beauty, poise and personal interview. Contestants will be judged in the categories of personal interview, swimsuit, evening gown and on stage question. Our 2019 Miss LSU was Keighley Kelly and our honorary Miss LSU 2020 is Carley McCord Ensminger! Carley, an LSU alumni, was a long time competitor and advocate for pageantry, who tragically lost her life in December 2019 while traveling to cover the Peach Bowl as a sports reporter for WDSU, the NBC affiliate in New Orleans.