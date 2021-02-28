2021 Miss LSU-USA Pageant

The following information is from LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Miss LSU Pageant is nationally recognized as a part of the Miss USA circuit and is a preliminary to the Miss Louisiana-USA Pageant.
The Miss LSU Pageant is designed to be a positive experience for all participants, and it serves to help contestants sharpen their skills in health, fitness, beauty, poise and personal interview. Contestants will be judged in the categories of personal interview, swimsuit, evening gown and on stage question. Our 2019 Miss LSU was Keighley Kelly and our honorary Miss LSU 2020 is Carley McCord Ensminger! Carley, an LSU alumni, was a long time competitor and advocate for pageantry, who tragically lost her life in December 2019 while traveling to cover the Peach Bowl as a sports reporter for WDSU, the NBC affiliate in New Orleans.
Pageant Details/Purchasing Tickets:
The pageant will take place on March 14th, 2021 at 5:00 PM at the LSU Student Union Theater.
This year’s pageant will be livestreamed and held in the Union Theater on LSU’s Campus. Tickets for the pageant are currently live. You can access the ticket link via our website: www.misslsuusapageant.com, on Instagram: @misslsupageant, and on Facebook and Instagram: @misslsupageant, and on Facebook: Miss LSU USA. Pageant will start at 5PM.
