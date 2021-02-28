Jags get past Alcorn St., 88-71

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team went on an 8-0 run to start the second half on their way to an eventual 22-point lead at one point against Alcorn State at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The Jags (8-8, 8-4 SWAC) went on to an 89-75 victory over the Braves (6-10, 6-5 SWAC).
Samkelo Cele led the way for Southern with 22 points. Jaylen Saddler added 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Harrison Henderson had 14 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Two other Jags scored in double digits.
Alcorn State was led by Troymain Crosby and Byron Joshua. They each scored 16 points.
Southern shot 59% from the field and 35% on 3-pointers. The Jags were better on assists (18-11), fast break points (21-10), and steals (12-5).
Southern will next be on the road to Prairie View, Texas to face the Panthers on Thursday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m.
