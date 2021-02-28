FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cloudy day with temperatures reaching the mid 80′s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend started out with more clouds and more spring time temperatures.
Yesterday we made it up to a record high of 85, which tied a record set back in 1962.
As of now, there’s nothing on radar, and we could see a few showers later in the day.
Expect another predominantly cloudy day with warm temperatures approaching the mid 80s, again near record levels.
There will be a 30% chance of scattered showers, not amounting to much, with an isolated, non-severe thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.
Rain chances will stay at around 30% Sunday night into Monday morning.
Monday afternoon into evening, rain chances will go up significantly due to an approaching low pressure system and attached cold front. These features will yield a better chance (70%) of showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will go down noticeably during the day Monday, dropping to the 60s, with highs only in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. We should clear out Tuesday night, with a drier nicer day on Wednesday. Rain chances may quickly return to the area Thursday into Friday, and next weekend is looking good.
Have a blessed Sunday and stay tuned to WAFB both on-air and online.
