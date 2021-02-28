DeMar DeRozan has 32 points, 11 assists in Spurs’ victory over the Pels’

Spurs: Popovich said he is unsure when the five players sidelined by COVID-19 protocols will return, but he expects it to be a slow process. “They’re not all going to come back at the same time,” Popovich said. “Some may be back before the break, maybe some of them won’t, I just don’t know. But we won’t have a whole group before the break, for sure.” ... Lonnie Walker IV had 17 points and set a career high this season with 44 3-pointers in 27 games. He had 41 3-pointers in 61 games last season. … The Spurs have used seven starting lineups this season, including a change to their starting unit in each of their past two games.