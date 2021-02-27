Walk-off HR by Cady Doughty lifts No. 11 LSU over Youngstown St., 5-3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cade Doughty of Denham Springs smashed a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel No. 11 LSU over Youngstown State at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The Tigers (5-1) came away with the 5-3 victory over the Penguins (1-6).
Doughty was 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI, and a run. Tre’ Morgan was 3-of-4 with a walk and a run.
AJ Labas started on the mound for LSU. He surrendered just three hits, struck out six, and walked two in five innings of work. Alex Brady (1-0) got the win as the closer.
The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and were up 3-1 going into the eighth but the Penguins were able to rally and tie things up against Devin Fontenot, who replaced Will Hellmers with a runner on first and two outs. Fontenot walked two batters and gave up two singles but got out of the inning on a flyout with the bases loaded.
In the bottom of the ninth, with one out, Dylan Crews was hit by a pitch. Shortly after Morgan fouled out on a diving catch by the left fielder, Crews was able to get all the way to third when the pitcher missed his mark on a pickoff attempt.
Doughty put a 2-2 pitch in the left field landing and celebrated the win with his teammates, losing his shirt at some point.
