NOPD: Law enforcement officer shot and killed in Desire neighborhood
By Tiffany Baptiste | February 26, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 8:16 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A law enforcement officer has died after a shooting in the Desire neighborhood.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Higgins Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, they found a law enforcement officer from an outside agency with a gunshot wound.

The officer was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

In a tweet, Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman shared his sympathy for the death of the officer. He also confirmed that the officer was a City Court Constable.

We will continue to update this story as more becomes available.

