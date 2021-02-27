No. 11 LSU homers its way to 6-2 win over Youngstown State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All of the runs scored by No. 11 LSU against Youngstown State came on home runs at Alex Box Stadium on Friday, Feb. 26.
The Tigers (4-1) beat Youngstown State (1-5), 6-2.
Jaden Hill (2-0) started on the mound for the Tigers got the win on a stellar performance. He gave up just one hit and struck out four in six innings of work. He was replaced by Brandon Kaminer, who allowed a run on two hits in one inning on the hump. Blake Money gave up the other run. Devin Fontenot picked up his first save of the season.
In the bottom of the first inning, Cade Beloso blasted a two-run shot to the Diamond Deck to put LSU on the board early. In the bottom of the third inning, Cade Doughty smashed a two-run homer to the Left Field Landing to extend the Tigers’ lead to 4-0.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Gavin Dugas hit a solo home run to make it 5-0. In the top of the seventh, the Penguins scored their first run of the game on a single right up the middle.
In the bottom of the eighth, a solo shot by Zach Arnold made it 6-1. In the top of the ninth, Jeff Wehler went yard for Youngstown State to make it 6-2.
