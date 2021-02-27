Lady Jags crush Alcorn St., 72-46

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team trailed for the first five minutes but dominated the rest of the way, especially the third quarter, to crush Alcorn State at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The Lady Jags (9-10, 9-4 SWAC) rolled to a 72-46 win over the Lady Braves (6-11, 6-7 SWAC). Southern led 31-18 at halftime and then scored 29 points in the third quarter to take a commanding 60-35 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Nakia Kincey led the way for Southern with 20 points. Amani McWain added 15 points. Tyneisha Metcalf had 11 points. Chloe Fleming chipped in 10 points.
Kirdis Clark finished with 14 points for Alcorn State and Cayla Obillo added 10 points.
In the third quarter, the Lady Jags shot an amazing 10-of-13 (77%) and 4-of-4 (100%) on 3-pointers. They were also 5-of-6 (83%) on free throws. For the game, they shot 47% from the field, 45% from beyond the arc, and 56% from the charity stripe.
Southern will next travel to Prairie View, Texas to take on the Lady Panthers on Thursday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.