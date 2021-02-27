FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and dry with highs expected to hit the 80′s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will start out cloudy and foggy with a dense fog advisory, not for Baton Rouge, but surrounding parishes to the east until 9 a.m.
Today will be mostly cloudy, perhaps a few breaks of sun, with only a 10% chance of an isolated shower. Another warm high expected in the low 80s.
Saturday night, we’ll have another round of clouds and fog, mainly dry, mild, and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Then for Sunday, expect another mostly cloudy and warm day with patchy early morning fog. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slightly better chance of a few light scattered showers, at 30%.
A cold front should move into our area Monday into Tuesday, yielding our best chance of rain this week, 60%-70% both Monday and Tuesday. We could see a good soaker, at one to two inches of rain in the forecast. No severe weather is anticipated for that period at this time.
Behind this frontal system, we look to cool temperatures back down to where they should be this time of year, in the 60s.
There are a few more small rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday, then the end of the ten day forecast looks nice and dry.
