BRPD Officer arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Corporal Jason Acree, 34, was arrested today by Baton Rouge Police Detectives for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I and Malfeasance in Office.
Chief Paul launched an internal investigation after an alleged complaint from within the police department of possible criminal wrongdoing and corruption within the BRPD Narcotics Division. Through the course of the investigation detectives learned that Cpl. Acree distributed drugs to someone within the City Limits of Baton Rouge.
Cpl. Acree is a 12 year veteran and has been in the Narcotics Division for 6 years.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.