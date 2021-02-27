Baton Rouge native, Damian Jones signs with Los Angeles Lakers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At six-foot-eleven inches tall, Damian Jones is used to standing out.
On Friday, The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of the Baton Rouge native to a 10-day contract.
Jones was drafted by the Golden State Warriors out of Vanderbilt as the 30th pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft.
As an alumnus of Scotlandville Magnet High School, Jones is no stranger to hard work on the court, having won back-to-back state titles with the Hornets in 2012-13.
The 25-year-old is a 5-year veteran in the NBA and has played a total of 118 career games.
The center spent three seasons with the Warriors before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks.
His most recent free agent deal with the Phoenix Suns was waived earlier this week.
Over the span of his career, Jones averages at 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.3 minutes.
