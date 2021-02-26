Young girl shot while walking with father in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A child is in the hospital following a shooting Thursday night, police say.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a 3-year-old girl was walking with her father in the 6000 block of Downman Road on Feb. 25. Her father says he heard gunshots and realized his daughter had been struck.
She was taken by private vehicle to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown as of noon Friday.
Residents in the area say gun violence is all too common in their neighborhood.
“My kids don’t come out. Since we went virtual, people don’t know I have two daughters. They never come out,” says Cornell Smith.
Police ask that you call seventh district investigators if you have any information at 504-658-6070.
