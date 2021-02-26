No. 11 Tigers upset No. 7 Cajuns in shutout

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - No. 11 LSU recorded its third straight shutout and took down a top 10 team in the process in Lafayette against the No. 7 Ragin Cajuns at Lamson Park on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The Tigers (8-3) handed the Cajuns (6-1) their first loss of the season, 4-0.
Maribeth Gorsuch (1-0) dominated the circle, only allowing two hits in seven innings of work. She struck out four and walked two others.
Taylor Pleasants continued to give opposing pitchers fits by going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Aliyah Andrews was also 3-for-4 with a double. She crossed home plate twice.
The Tigers pounced quickly. In the first inning, Andrews led off with a single to short stop. Pleasants, the very next batter, hit a double to right center field that sent the speedy Andrews home for the 1-0 lead.
In the fifth inning, Andrews singled to third base and an error by the third baseman allowed Anna Jones to score to make it 2-0. In the next inning, a sac fly by Georgia Clark gave Shelbi Sunseri enough time to tag up and reach home to put the Tigers up 3-0.
In the seventh, Andrews smacked one that bounced off the left field the wall for a stand-up double. Pleasants then stepped up and singled to center field to plate Andrews for the second time to make it 4-0.
