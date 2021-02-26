Louisiana Department of Health opens up another mass vaccination site

It’s why LDH is setting up vaccine sites focusing on certain areas in the state where medical access is more sparse. “Well, it’s always been part of the plan in terms of looking at where we put a vaccine, one of the things that we looked at in North Baton Rouge area is there aren’t a lot of health care provider sites. So, as you all know we rolled out with hospitals, we rolled out with pharmacies, FQHCs, but in this particular community there are not a lot of health care provider physical sites,” says Dr. Courtney Phillips who is the secretary of LDH.