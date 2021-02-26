2021 LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament begins at Raising Cane’s River Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2021 LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament started at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Friday, Feb. 26, and will continue into Saturday.
In Division I, East Ascension’s Brad Mahoney, the No. 1 seed in the 170-pound weight class, won his quarterfinal match with a pin against Brother Martin’s Anton Brown.
Also from EA is big Gavin Soniat in the 285-pound weight class. He also came away with a first round pin to win his quarterfinal match.
Catholic High’s Jermaine Vessell was able to twist and turn his way to a victory in his 195-pound quarterfinal battle.
It is well known that Brusly High School has a proud wrestling history with many state titles. Aaron Couty won his first round match in the 195-pound weight class by pinning his opponent. And fellow Panther, Denarius Robinson, was victorious by pin as well in the 285-pound weight class.
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.